AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 133,965 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 469 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in AECOM were worth $12,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ACM. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of AECOM by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,482 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in AECOM by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 691 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in AECOM by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,820 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AECOM by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 731 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AECOM by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 30,959 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,307,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AECOM Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of AECOM stock opened at $115.79 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $108.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.25. AECOM has a 12-month low of $82.23 and a 12-month high of $118.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $15.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.96.

AECOM Announces Dividend

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The construction company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. AECOM had a return on equity of 27.67% and a net margin of 3.85%. AECOM’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 2nd. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of AECOM from $129.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on AECOM from $121.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on AECOM from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on AECOM from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on AECOM from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.86.

AECOM Company Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

