Allient Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNT) Shares Bought by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Allient Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNT – Free Report) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 442,335 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,142 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 2.61% of Allient worth $9,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ALNT. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Allient in the 4th quarter worth about $7,268,000. Juniper Investment Company LLC grew its position in Allient by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Juniper Investment Company LLC now owns 869,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,103,000 after buying an additional 110,497 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in Allient in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,443,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Allient in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,281,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Allient in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,183,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ALNT. Northland Capmk lowered shares of Allient from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Northland Securities set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Allient in a research report on Monday, May 5th.

Allient Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ALNT opened at $38.76 on Friday. Allient Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.91 and a twelve month high of $38.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.90 and a 200-day moving average of $26.34. The firm has a market cap of $656.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.70 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Allient (NASDAQ:ALNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.13. Allient had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The company had revenue of $134.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.00 million. Analysts forecast that Allient Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allient Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 22nd. Allient’s payout ratio is 20.34%.

About Allient

Allient Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems for various industries in the United States, Canada, South America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers brush and brushless DC motors, brushless servo and torque motors, coreless DC motors, integrated brushless motor-drives, gearmotors, gearing, modular digital servo drives, motion controllers, optical encoders, active and passive filters, input/output modules, industrial communications gateways, light-weighting technologies, and other controlled motion-related products, as well as nano precision positioning systems, servo control systems, and digital servo amplifiers and drives.

