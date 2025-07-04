Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Acquires 728,000 Shares of Iamgold Corporation (NYSE:IAG)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Iamgold Corporation (NYSE:IAG – Free Report) (TSE:IMG) by 56.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,017,000 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 728,000 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Iamgold were worth $12,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iamgold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Iamgold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Iamgold by 63.3% during the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 18,986 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 7,359 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in shares of Iamgold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Iamgold by 75.8% during the 4th quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 19,691 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 8,491 shares in the last quarter. 47.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Iamgold stock opened at $7.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.36. Iamgold Corporation has a 52 week low of $3.44 and a 52 week high of $8.38.

Iamgold ( NYSE:IAG Get Free Report ) (TSE:IMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The mining company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. The company had revenue of $457.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.70 million. Iamgold had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 45.42%. Equities research analysts forecast that Iamgold Corporation will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IAG. National Bank Financial raised Iamgold to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Raymond James Financial raised Iamgold to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Iamgold from $7.50 to $7.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. CIBC boosted their price target on Iamgold from $8.40 to $9.20 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, National Bankshares reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Iamgold in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.29.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso.

