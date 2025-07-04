Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Acquires 90,943 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 31.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 383,236 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 90,943 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $10,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 202,846,078 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,557,983,000 after buying an additional 1,469,759 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,759,844 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,414,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252,609 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth $917,523,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,942,841 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $573,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608,499 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,711,722 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $403,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116,576 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $32.00 target price (up from $31.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.29.

Kinder Morgan Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of KMI stock opened at $28.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.77 and its 200-day moving average is $27.52. The stock has a market cap of $63.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.75. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.68 and a 52-week high of $31.48.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 8.11%. Sell-side analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were issued a $0.2925 dividend. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 30th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.86%.

Insider Activity

In other Kinder Morgan news, President Thomas A. Martin sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.26, for a total value of $508,680.00. Following the transaction, the president directly owned 771,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,806,885.52. This represents a 2.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.73% of the company’s stock.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Further Reading

