Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Boosts Position in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Free Report) by 86.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 319,451 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 147,791 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Cadence Bank were worth $9,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in Cadence Bank by 163.7% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Abound Wealth Management increased its position in Cadence Bank by 223.3% during the first quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Cadence Bank by 169.6% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Cadence Bank by 1,601.0% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its position in Cadence Bank by 172.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on CADE. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Cadence Bank from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Cadence Bank in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wall Street Zen cut Cadence Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on Cadence Bank from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Cadence Bank from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.60.

Cadence Bank Stock Performance

NYSE CADE opened at $34.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.80. Cadence Bank has a twelve month low of $25.22 and a twelve month high of $40.20.

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.07. Cadence Bank had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 18.83%. The company had revenue of $448.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cadence Bank will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Bank declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, April 25th that permits the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Cadence Bank Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. Cadence Bank’s payout ratio is presently 38.60%.

About Cadence Bank

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

Featured Stories

