Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Buys 89,464 Shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc (NYSE:SMFG)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc (NYSE:SMFG – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 665,949 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,464 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $10,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMFG. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 138.1% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,929 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 88.3% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 2,404 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. grew its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 2,178.7% during the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 3,099 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,963 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group stock opened at $15.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $99.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.73. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc has a one year low of $10.74 and a one year high of $16.74.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The bank reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $16.55 billion during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 11.57%. Sell-side analysts predict that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Profile

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, securities, credit card, and consumer finance services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit segments.

