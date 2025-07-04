Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Decreases Stake in Home BancShares, Inc. (NYSE:HOMB)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its stake in Home BancShares, Inc. (NYSE:HOMB – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 371,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,012 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Home BancShares were worth $10,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Home BancShares during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Home BancShares by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home BancShares by 60.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Home BancShares by 32.4% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Home BancShares during the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

Home BancShares Stock Up 1.0%

HOMB stock opened at $29.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.42 and its 200 day moving average is $28.50. Home BancShares, Inc. has a one year low of $23.23 and a one year high of $32.91.

Home BancShares Increases Dividend

Home BancShares ( NYSE:HOMB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $260.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.20 million. Home BancShares had a net margin of 28.44% and a return on equity of 10.49%. On average, research analysts forecast that Home BancShares, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 14th. This is a positive change from Home BancShares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Home BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Home BancShares from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Home BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Home BancShares in a report on Monday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Home BancShares has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.40.

Insider Activity at Home BancShares

In other news, insider Kevin Hester sold 7,128 shares of Home BancShares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.67, for a total value of $204,359.76. Following the sale, the insider owned 124,912 shares in the company, valued at $3,581,227.04. This trade represents a 5.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Jennifer C. Floyd sold 2,500 shares of Home BancShares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.45, for a total transaction of $68,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 4,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,062.45. This trade represents a 36.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,787 shares of company stock worth $937,840. 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Home BancShares Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

