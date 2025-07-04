Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Decreases Stock Position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) by 6.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 107,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,605 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $9,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in East West Bancorp by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 112,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,062,000 after acquiring an additional 12,651 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in East West Bancorp by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 26,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,389,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in East West Bancorp by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in East West Bancorp by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 9,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nilsine Partners LLC raised its holdings in East West Bancorp by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 14,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515 shares during the last quarter. 89.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at East West Bancorp

In related news, EVP Lisa L. Kim sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.04, for a total value of $199,584.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 14,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,411,248.96. This represents a 12.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Dominic Ng sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.43, for a total transaction of $3,857,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 928,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,517,319.02. This trade represents a 4.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EWBC. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.38.

East West Bancorp Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of EWBC stock opened at $108.87 on Friday. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.27 and a 1 year high of $113.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $93.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $15.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.93.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $693.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.02 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 15.23%. As a group, equities analysts predict that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current year.

East West Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 2nd were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 2nd. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.64%.

East West Bancorp Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

