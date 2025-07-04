Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $10.14 Million Holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,419 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,643 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.50% of Ligand Pharmaceuticals worth $10,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 758 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% during the first quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,862 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 4,034 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on LGND shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ligand Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.14.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.6%

LGND opened at $114.39 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $108.29 and its 200-day moving average is $110.10. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $81.74 and a 1-year high of $129.90. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.07 and a beta of 0.84.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.10. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 73.07% and a negative return on equity of 7.83%. The business had revenue of $45.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.84 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Octavio Espinoza acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $104.06 per share, for a total transaction of $156,090.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer directly owned 27,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,906,603.92. The trade was a 5.67% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd C. Davis purchased 9,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $105.20 per share, with a total value of $1,000,452.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 161,234 shares in the company, valued at $16,961,816.80. This represents a 6.27% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,000 shares of company stock worth $218,310. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and licensing of biopharmaceutical assets worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Rylaze, a recombinant erwinia asparaginase for the treatment of acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma in adult and pediatric patients; Filspari, a dual endothelin and angiotensin II receptor antagonist in development for rare kidney diseases and non-immunosuppressive treatment indicated for immunoglobulin A nephropathy; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by streptococcus pneumoniae serotypes; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

