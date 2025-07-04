Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $9.43 Million Holdings in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its holdings in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 69,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,927 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $9,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ingredion by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,285,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,222,000 after buying an additional 84,863 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ingredion by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,182,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,703,000 after buying an additional 14,741 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Ingredion by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 870,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,721,000 after buying an additional 46,819 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Ingredion by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 717,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,703,000 after buying an additional 132,151 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ingredion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,012,000. 85.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Ingredion from $167.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a $155.00 target price on Ingredion in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.82, for a total value of $325,968.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 31,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,345,696.72. This represents a 6.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:INGR opened at $137.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Ingredion Incorporated has a twelve month low of $111.54 and a twelve month high of $155.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $136.93 and its 200-day moving average is $133.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.72.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 8.53%. Ingredion’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ingredion Incorporated will post 11.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ingredion Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 1st. Ingredion’s payout ratio is currently 33.76%.

Ingredion Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

