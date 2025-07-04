Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $9.64 Million Stock Position in Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE:FSS)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE:FSS – Free Report) by 269.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,073 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 95,579 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.21% of Federal Signal worth $9,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Federal Signal by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Federal Signal by 78.4% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 421 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Federal Signal by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,037 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,460,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Federal Signal by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,641 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after buying an additional 2,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illumine Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Federal Signal by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Illumine Investment Management LLC now owns 6,926 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Federal Signal alerts:

Federal Signal Stock Up 5.3%

NYSE FSS opened at $115.13 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.90 and a 200-day moving average of $89.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.27. Federal Signal Corporation has a 52 week low of $66.47 and a 52 week high of $110.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Federal Signal ( NYSE:FSS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $463.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.63 million. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 11.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Federal Signal Corporation will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

Federal Signal announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, April 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the conglomerate to repurchase up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Federal Signal Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on FSS shares. Raymond James Financial set a $120.00 target price on Federal Signal and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Federal Signal from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Federal Signal from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 12th.

View Our Latest Research Report on FSS

Federal Signal Profile

(Free Report)

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE:FSS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Signal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Signal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.