Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $9.94 Million Position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADXFree Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 523,668 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 8,699 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.45% of Adams Diversified Equity Fund worth $9,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,687 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADX stock opened at $21.90 on Friday. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.50 and a 52-week high of $22.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 29th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 28th. This represents a yield of 10.16%.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm The firm is actively engaged in businesses, including commodity pool operator or commodity trading advisor. The firm launches equity.

