Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Lowers Position in HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its stake in shares of HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI – Free Report) by 17.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,923 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 17,993 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in HCI Group were worth $12,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in HCI Group by 16.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 596 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in HCI Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $175,000. CCG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HCI Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in shares of HCI Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in HCI Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HCI. JMP Securities raised their price objective on HCI Group from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Compass Point upgraded HCI Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HCI Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.25.

HCI Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HCI opened at $146.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. HCI Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.65 and a fifty-two week high of $176.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.92. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 1.21.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The insurance provider reported $5.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.86. HCI Group had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The firm had revenue of $216.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.89 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HCI Group, Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

HCI Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.47%.

HCI Group Company Profile

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, insurance management, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners, fire, flood, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants for properties, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

Featured Articles

