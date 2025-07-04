Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Makes New Investment in Core Natural Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CNR)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Core Natural Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CNR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 148,876 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,600,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Core Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $28,790,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Core Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $9,261,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Core Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $7,472,000. Moran Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Core Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $5,321,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Core Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,037,000. 86.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Core Natural Resources stock opened at $72.78 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.91 and a 200-day moving average of $89.52. Core Natural Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.19 and a 1-year high of $134.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.68.

Core Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The energy company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($3.12). Core Natural Resources had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.15 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Core Natural Resources, Inc. will post 11.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. Core Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.26%.

CNR has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Core Natural Resources from $136.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Core Natural Resources from $112.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Core Natural Resources from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.40.

Core Natural Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bituminous coal in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC) and CONSOL Marine Terminal. The company’s PAMC segment engages in the mining, preparing, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users.

