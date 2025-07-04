Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases 11,636 Shares of Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 201,822 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,636 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $12,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CNC. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Centene in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new position in Centene during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in Centene during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Centene during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centene in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 93.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Centene alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CNC. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (down previously from $80.00) on shares of Centene in a research note on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Centene from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Centene from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Centene in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Centene from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.87.

Centene Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CNC opened at $33.28 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.22. Centene Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $33.30 and a fifty-two week high of $80.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $16.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.44.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.38. Centene had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 2.04%. The company had revenue of $46.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.26 earnings per share. Centene’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Centene Corporation will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Centene Profile

(Free Report)

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.