Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases 14,057 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 14.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 112,469 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,057 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $12,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in Novartis by 6.5% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc raised its position in shares of Novartis by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 8,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. increased its holdings in Novartis by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 25,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,873,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 32,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after buying an additional 5,135 shares in the last quarter. 13.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, BNP Paribas raised Novartis to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.67.

NVS stock opened at $121.90 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $114.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.79. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $96.06 and a fifty-two week high of $124.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.59.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.92 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 39.44% and a net margin of 24.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

