Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases Shares of 399,814 WillScot Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:WSC)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WillScot Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 399,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,987,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of WillScot by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 716,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,950,000 after purchasing an additional 18,087 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WillScot during the fourth quarter worth $432,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in WillScot by 93.5% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in WillScot by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,568,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,478,000 after buying an additional 35,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of WillScot in the fourth quarter valued at about $872,000. 95.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WillScot Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WSC opened at $28.88 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.48. WillScot Holdings Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $21.91 and a fifty-two week high of $43.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 320.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

WillScot Dividend Announcement

WillScot ( NASDAQ:WSC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $559.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.51 million. WillScot had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 26.28%. The business’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that WillScot Holdings Corporation will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 4th. WillScot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 311.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at WillScot

In other news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.79 per share, with a total value of $267,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 128,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,451,007.43. The trade was a 8.42% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dominick P. Zarcone purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.19 per share, for a total transaction of $261,900.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 15,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,906.96. This trade represents a 185.74% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WSC. Oppenheimer cut their price target on WillScot from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on WillScot from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on WillScot from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 10th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of WillScot in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on WillScot from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WillScot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.63.

About WillScot

WillScot Holdings Corporation provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

Further Reading

