Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Raises Stock Position in Crane (NYSE:CR)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 64,076 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Crane were worth $9,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CR. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Crane by 487.8% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 241 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crane by 104.8% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 256 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Crane by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 569 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Crane by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 583 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC bought a new position in shares of Crane during the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Crane

In other Crane news, SVP Jason D. Feldman sold 1,300 shares of Crane stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.10, for a total value of $230,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 9,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,734,871.60. The trade was a 11.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Crane in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Crane from $187.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Crane from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a $215.00 price target on shares of Crane and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.75.

Crane Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of CR opened at $193.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $175.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Crane has a 1-year low of $127.04 and a 1-year high of $194.06.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.10. Crane had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The firm had revenue of $557.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Crane will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

Crane Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.94%.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

