Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 10,071 Shares of Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its stake in shares of Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR – Free Report) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,071 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.47% of Banner worth $10,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Banner by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 28,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 3,142 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Banner by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 19,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,215,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Banner in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. USA Financial Formulas boosted its holdings in Banner by 69.1% in the 1st quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Banner in the 1st quarter worth approximately $352,000. 87.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Banner alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (down from $77.00) on shares of Banner in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Banner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Banner in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Banner from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Banner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.83.

Banner Price Performance

Shares of Banner stock opened at $68.67 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Banner Corporation has a 12-month low of $47.20 and a 12-month high of $78.05.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $159.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.72 million. Banner had a net margin of 20.77% and a return on equity of 9.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Banner Corporation will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

Banner Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 29th. Banner’s payout ratio is 37.72%.

About Banner

(Free Report)

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Banner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.