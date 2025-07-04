Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 15,194 Shares of Enovis Corporation (NYSE:ENOV)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its stake in shares of Enovis Corporation (NYSE:ENOV – Free Report) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 278,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,194 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Enovis were worth $10,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Enovis by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Enovis by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 13,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enovis by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 645,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,337,000 after acquiring an additional 44,970 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Enovis by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enovis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,407,000. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

ENOV has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Enovis from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Enovis from $64.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Enovis from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

Shares of ENOV stock opened at $33.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 1.70. Enovis Corporation has a one year low of $28.83 and a one year high of $49.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $558.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.80 million. Enovis had a positive return on equity of 5.99% and a negative net margin of 37.65%. Enovis’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Enovis Corporation will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company focus on developing clinically differentiated solutions worldwide. It also manufactures and distributes medical devices which are used for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy. The company operates through Prevention and Recovery, and Reconstructive segments.

