Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 26,516 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 25.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,489 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 26,516 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $12,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in Yum! Brands by 436.5% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, EQ Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. 82.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Yum! Brands Price Performance

Yum! Brands stock opened at $150.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.88, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.74. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.13 and a 1 year high of $163.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $145.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.91.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.01. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 18.42% and a negative return on equity of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 27th were given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 27th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

YUM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $145.00 to $177.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Yum! Brands

In related news, CEO Scott Mezvinsky sold 272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.28, for a total value of $40,332.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,231.40. The trade was a 13.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.57, for a total transaction of $1,028,160.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 157,893 shares in the company, valued at $22,984,484.01. This represents a 4.28% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,742 shares of company stock worth $1,861,504 in the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

