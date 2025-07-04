Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 29,636 Shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its holdings in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Free Report) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 220,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 29,636 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Essent Group were worth $12,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,367,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $673,265,000 after purchasing an additional 432,034 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Essent Group by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,168,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,382,000 after purchasing an additional 200,284 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its position in shares of Essent Group by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 2,700,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,988,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Essent Group by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,370,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,049,000 after purchasing an additional 221,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its position in shares of Essent Group by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,228,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,343,000 after purchasing an additional 700,730 shares in the last quarter. 93.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ESNT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Essent Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Compass Point set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Essent Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Essent Group in a report on Friday, May 9th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Essent Group in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Essent Group in a report on Friday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Essent Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.29.

In other news, CFO David B. Weinstock sold 2,500 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.79, for a total value of $146,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 27,365 shares in the company, valued at $1,608,788.35. This trade represents a 8.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 1,999 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $119,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 251,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,061,380. The trade was a 0.79% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,740 shares of company stock worth $581,386 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

ESNT opened at $61.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.93. Essent Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $51.61 and a twelve month high of $65.34.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $317.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.18 million. Essent Group had a net margin of 57.29% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Essent Group Ltd. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Essent Group’s payout ratio is 18.16%.

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services, as well as risk management products and title insurance and settlement services.

