Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 38,922 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 29.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,701 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 38,922 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $10,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Generali Investments Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. HSBC lowered United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Hsbc Global Res lowered United Parcel Service from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen lowered United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.29.

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $104.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.55 and a 12 month high of $148.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $98.70 and a 200-day moving average of $110.00. The company has a market capitalization of $88.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.25 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 40.15% and a net margin of 6.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.29%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.63%.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

