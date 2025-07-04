Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 9,622 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 107,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,622 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $9,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 11,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 134.7% in the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 7,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 4,330 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 176,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares during the period. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on IRM. Truist Financial began coverage on Iron Mountain in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Iron Mountain from $118.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.71.

Insider Transactions at Iron Mountain

In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Mark Kidd sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.02, for a total transaction of $612,120.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 91,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,292,083.62. This represents a 6.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.97, for a total transaction of $89,973.00. Following the sale, the director owned 36,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,650,404.55. The trade was a 2.41% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 240,007 shares of company stock worth $23,649,959 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Iron Mountain Stock Performance

NYSE:IRM opened at $101.53 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $98.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.13. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52-week low of $72.33 and a 52-week high of $130.24. The company has a market cap of $29.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 247.62 and a beta of 1.08.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.01. Iron Mountain had a negative return on equity of 201.62% and a net margin of 1.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.785 per share. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is 765.85%.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers’ work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

