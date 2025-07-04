Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Trims Holdings in FB Financial Corporation (NYSE:FBK)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its stake in shares of FB Financial Corporation (NYSE:FBK – Free Report) by 5.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 221,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,846 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in FB Financial were worth $10,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBK. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in FB Financial by 810.6% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in FB Financial by 36.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in FB Financial during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Covenant Partners LLC acquired a new stake in FB Financial during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in FB Financial during the first quarter worth $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director James W. Iv Cross bought 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $40.49 per share, with a total value of $291,528.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 61,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,481,146.22. This trade represents a 13.31% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on FB Financial from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Wall Street Zen raised FB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on FB Financial from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Hovde Group raised FB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on FB Financial from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FB Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.75.

Shares of NYSE FBK opened at $47.53 on Friday. FB Financial Corporation has a twelve month low of $38.00 and a twelve month high of $58.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 0.91.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. FB Financial had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 16.27%. The business had revenue of $130.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that FB Financial Corporation will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. FB Financial’s payout ratio is presently 27.94%.

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in segments, such as Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as residential mortgage loans.

