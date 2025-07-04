Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Trims Stock Position in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its holdings in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Free Report) by 46.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 231,430 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 202,693 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.21% of Varonis Systems worth $9,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VRNS. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Varonis Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Varonis Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Varonis Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Varonis Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 100,200.0% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Varonis Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Varonis Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.06.

In related news, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 131,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,583,300. This trade represents a 4.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems stock opened at $51.15 on Friday. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.53 and a 52-week high of $60.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.39 and a 200-day moving average of $44.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.15 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.26). Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 20.01% and a negative net margin of 15.88%. The business had revenue of $136.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. Varonis Systems’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; source code, strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

