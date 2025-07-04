Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Position Trimmed by Hoertkorn Richard Charles

Hoertkorn Richard Charles lessened its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 69,079 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 6,385 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 4.9% of Hoertkorn Richard Charles’ portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Hoertkorn Richard Charles’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Compass Planning Associates Inc purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Navigoe LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.52, for a total value of $5,801,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,559,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $456,991,919.84. The trade was a 1.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 6,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,275. This represents a 8.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 215,643 shares of company stock worth $36,330,928. 11.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOGL stock opened at $179.08 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.53 and a 52 week high of $207.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.79. Alphabet had a net margin of 30.86% and a return on equity of 34.54%. The firm had revenue of $76.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOOGL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $171.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, April 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.95.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

