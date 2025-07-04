Amalgamated Bank Acquires 224 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,107 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $4,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in NRG Energy by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 2,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in NRG Energy by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in NRG Energy by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NRG Energy by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in NRG Energy by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. 97.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Kevin Howell sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.50, for a total transaction of $7,725,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 55,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,563,471.50. This represents a 47.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NRG opened at $158.75 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $146.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.19. NRG Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.11 and a fifty-two week high of $168.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.60, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.06.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $1.90. NRG Energy had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 73.78%. The firm had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is presently 28.39%.

Several brokerages recently commented on NRG. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a report on Friday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Barclays set a $197.00 price objective on shares of NRG Energy and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $167.00 price objective (up from $115.00) on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $138.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NRG Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.80.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

