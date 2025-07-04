Amalgamated Bank Acquires 772 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,107 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 772 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $3,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth $247,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter valued at $278,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter worth about $325,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 945 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 110.2% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,046 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares during the period. 97.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Friday, June 13th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $110.00 target price (down previously from $235.00) on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Friday, May 23rd. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.66.

Insider Activity at Deckers Outdoor

In other news, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 6,244 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.89, for a total transaction of $648,689.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 19,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,075,722.20. This represents a 23.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Maha Saleh Ibrahim sold 300 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.08, for a total transaction of $32,724.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 10,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,165,083.48. The trade was a 2.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Performance

Shares of DECK opened at $105.78 on Friday. Deckers Outdoor Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $93.72 and a fifty-two week high of $223.98. The firm has a market cap of $15.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68, a PEG ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $111.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.06.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The textile maker reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.43. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 19.49% and a return on equity of 41.17%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Corporation will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $2.25 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the textile maker to buy up to 11.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

Further Reading

