Amalgamated Bank Boosts Stake in Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD)

Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,909 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Insulet were worth $3,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Insulet by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 398 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Insulet by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Insulet by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,527 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Insulet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Insulet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $288,000.

In other news, SVP John W. Kapples sold 5,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.47, for a total value of $1,680,884.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 23,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,382,134.60. The trade was a 18.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PODD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company set a $322.00 target price on shares of Insulet in a report on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Insulet from $312.00 to $324.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Insulet in a report on Monday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $365.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective (up from $320.00) on shares of Insulet in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $321.00.

NASDAQ:PODD opened at $301.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $302.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $278.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 3.63. The firm has a market cap of $21.19 billion, a PE ratio of 54.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.35. Insulet Corporation has a 1-year low of $173.00 and a 1-year high of $329.33.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $569.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.20 million. Insulet had a net margin of 18.29% and a return on equity of 22.25%. The company’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Insulet Corporation will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

