Amalgamated Bank Buys 1,507 Shares of FirstEnergy Corporation (NYSE:FE)

Amalgamated Bank increased its position in FirstEnergy Corporation (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 103,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $4,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FE. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its position in FirstEnergy by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 3.4% during the first quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 9,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in FirstEnergy by 143.6% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in FirstEnergy by 4.9% in the first quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 17.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 56,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,260,000 after buying an additional 8,467 shares during the period. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at FirstEnergy

In other FirstEnergy news, CAO Jason Lisowski sold 12,000 shares of FirstEnergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $503,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,680.51. The trade was a 98.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jon Taylor K. sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total transaction of $516,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 99,919 shares in the company, valued at $4,299,514.57. The trade was a 10.72% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FirstEnergy Stock Performance

Shares of FirstEnergy stock opened at $39.82 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.18, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. FirstEnergy Corporation has a 52 week low of $37.58 and a 52 week high of $44.97.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. FirstEnergy’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corporation will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FE. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of FirstEnergy in a research note on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group set a $44.00 target price on shares of FirstEnergy and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Mizuho set a $43.00 price objective on shares of FirstEnergy in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FirstEnergy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Further Reading

