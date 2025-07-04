Amalgamated Bank Buys 2,650 Shares of NiSource, Inc (NYSE:NI)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in NiSource, Inc (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in NiSource were worth $3,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NI. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in NiSource by 110.9% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Inc. CA purchased a new position in shares of NiSource in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,612,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of NiSource by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,075,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $76,291,000 after acquiring an additional 43,608 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in shares of NiSource in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,035,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of NiSource by 14.0% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 358,469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,371,000 after acquiring an additional 43,947 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on NI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on NiSource from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of NiSource from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of NiSource from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of NiSource from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of NiSource from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NiSource presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.50.

NiSource Price Performance

NYSE NI opened at $39.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $18.58 billion, a PE ratio of 21.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.54. NiSource, Inc has a 52 week low of $28.42 and a 52 week high of $41.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.66.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. NiSource had a net margin of 14.67% and a return on equity of 8.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that NiSource, Inc will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

NiSource Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 31st. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.54%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Melanie B. Berman sold 6,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.42, for a total transaction of $245,468.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 28,882 shares in the company, valued at $1,138,528.44. This represents a 17.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael E. Jesanis sold 6,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.81, for a total transaction of $233,590.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 18,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $701,035.21. This trade represents a 24.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,405 shares of company stock worth $631,939. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About NiSource



NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

