Amalgamated Bank Buys 37 Shares of Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,723 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 37 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $3,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 121.4% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 62 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 218.5% during the 1st quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 86 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 96 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ULTA. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $465.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $520.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $460.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Argus lowered Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $462.22.

Ulta Beauty Price Performance

Shares of ULTA stock opened at $477.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.08. Ulta Beauty Inc. has a 1 year low of $309.01 and a 1 year high of $491.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $435.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $401.61.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The specialty retailer reported $6.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.73 by $0.97. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 49.73% and a net margin of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty Inc. will post 23.96 EPS for the current year.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.