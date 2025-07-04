Amalgamated Bank Buys 745 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB)

Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 50,802 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $3,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth $3,760,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 19,741 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 28.3% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 9,168 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the first quarter worth about $442,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 27.1% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on LYB. Citigroup dropped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $72.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective (down from $76.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Monday, April 7th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.31.

LyondellBasell Industries Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of LYB stock opened at $62.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. has a fifty-two week low of $51.11 and a fifty-two week high of $100.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.00.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $7.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 2.81%. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries N.V. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a $1.37 dividend. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.84%. This is an increase from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is presently 169.14%.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

