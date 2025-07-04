Amalgamated Bank Cuts Holdings in The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its position in shares of The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 981 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Middleby were worth $3,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Garden Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Middleby in the fourth quarter worth about $101,958,000. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Middleby during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,869,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Middleby by 237.2% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 366,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,614,000 after buying an additional 257,669 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Middleby during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,930,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Middleby by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,247,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $169,000,000 after buying an additional 150,709 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on MIDD shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Middleby from $188.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered Middleby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Middleby from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Middleby from $200.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Middleby has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Middleby news, Director Edward P. Garden acquired 249,339 shares of Middleby stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $149.59 per share, with a total value of $37,298,621.01. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 3,088,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,973,262.17. This represents a 8.78% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 640,968 shares of company stock valued at $93,495,270 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.18% of the company’s stock.

Middleby Stock Performance

Middleby stock opened at $148.70 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $143.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.72. The Middleby Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $118.83 and a fifty-two week high of $182.73. The company has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 1.57.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.14. Middleby had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The firm had revenue of $906.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $941.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Middleby Corporation will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About Middleby

The Middleby Corporation designs, markets, manufactures, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, IoT solutions, and controls development and manufacturing.

