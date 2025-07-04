Amalgamated Bank Cuts Position in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its holdings in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 33,102 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,404 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $4,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in American Financial Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,287,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,134,857,000 after acquiring an additional 99,560 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in American Financial Group by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,595,346 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $218,146,000 after acquiring an additional 42,139 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in American Financial Group by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 996,724 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $136,481,000 after acquiring an additional 63,193 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in American Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,419,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in American Financial Group by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 802,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $109,827,000 after acquiring an additional 211,630 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.37% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on AFG shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of American Financial Group from $126.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th.

AFG stock opened at $126.40 on Friday. American Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.73 and a twelve month high of $150.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.83.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.36). American Financial Group had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 9.66%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 15th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.61%.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers’ compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

