Amalgamated Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its stake in shares of Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 41,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,641 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Light & Wonder were worth $3,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNW. Inceptionr LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Light & Wonder during the 4th quarter valued at $261,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Light & Wonder by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after buying an additional 2,326 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Light & Wonder by 393.6% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 41,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after buying an additional 33,136 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Light & Wonder by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 3,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Light & Wonder by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 17,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LNW shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Light & Wonder in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Light & Wonder from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Light & Wonder from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Light & Wonder from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Light & Wonder from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Light & Wonder currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.55.
Light & Wonder Stock Up 0.3%
NASDAQ:LNW opened at $99.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.26, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $87.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.38. Light & Wonder, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.46 and a 1-year high of $115.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.23.
Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $774.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.93 million. Light & Wonder had a return on equity of 68.41% and a net margin of 10.45%. Light & Wonder’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Light & Wonder, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.
About Light & Wonder
Light & Wonder, Inc is a cross-platform global games company, which engages in the development of content and digital markets. It operates through the following segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming. The Gaming segment includes the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of portfolio of gaming products and services.
