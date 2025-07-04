Amalgamated Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its stake in shares of Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 41,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,641 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Light & Wonder were worth $3,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNW. Inceptionr LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Light & Wonder during the 4th quarter valued at $261,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Light & Wonder by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after buying an additional 2,326 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Light & Wonder by 393.6% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 41,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after buying an additional 33,136 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Light & Wonder by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 3,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Light & Wonder by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 17,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Light & Wonder alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LNW shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Light & Wonder in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Light & Wonder from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Light & Wonder from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Light & Wonder from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Light & Wonder from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Light & Wonder currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.55.

Light & Wonder Stock Up 0.3%

NASDAQ:LNW opened at $99.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.26, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $87.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.38. Light & Wonder, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.46 and a 1-year high of $115.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.23.

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $774.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.93 million. Light & Wonder had a return on equity of 68.41% and a net margin of 10.45%. Light & Wonder’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Light & Wonder, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

About Light & Wonder

(Free Report)

Light & Wonder, Inc is a cross-platform global games company, which engages in the development of content and digital markets. It operates through the following segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming. The Gaming segment includes the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of portfolio of gaming products and services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Light & Wonder Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Light & Wonder and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.