Amalgamated Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its holdings in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 49,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $3,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,214,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $493,217,000 after purchasing an additional 327,479 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,788,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $221,304,000 after purchasing an additional 933,498 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,705,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $214,763,000 after purchasing an additional 117,327 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,376,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 79.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,911,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $151,712,000 after purchasing an additional 845,031 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mueller Industries

In other Mueller Industries news, Director Terry Hermanson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.34, for a total value of $743,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 100,082 shares in the company, valued at $7,440,095.88. This represents a 9.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott Jay Goldman sold 16,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.46, for a total transaction of $1,210,841.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 39,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,910,117.90. The trade was a 29.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,613 shares of company stock valued at $2,198,600 over the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mueller Industries Stock Up 0.9%

NYSE MLI opened at $83.87 on Friday. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.72 and a 52 week high of $96.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.84.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.08. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 23.17%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion.

Mueller Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. Mueller Industries’s payout ratio is 18.21%.

Mueller Industries Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples.

