Amalgamated Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Amalgamated Bank cut its stake in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $3,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PLNT. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,963,000. Freestone Grove Partners LP purchased a new stake in Planet Fitness during the fourth quarter worth $25,676,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Planet Fitness in the fourth quarter valued at $965,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG purchased a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the fourth quarter valued at $3,378,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the fourth quarter valued at $2,988,000. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PLNT shares. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $126.00 price objective on Planet Fitness and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $120.00 price target on Planet Fitness and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.63.

Planet Fitness stock opened at $107.50 on Friday. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.75 and a 1 year high of $110.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $102.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.47. The company has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.71, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.33.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $276.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.80 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 14.84% and a negative return on equity of 88.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The company is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

