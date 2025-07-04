Amalgamated Bank Grows Holdings in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,928 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Doximity were worth $3,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. QSV Equity Investors LLC boosted its holdings in Doximity by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. QSV Equity Investors LLC now owns 60,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,244,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Doximity by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Doximity by 73.2% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Doximity by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Doximity by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOCS opened at $61.69 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.95. The firm has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a PE ratio of 61.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.37. Doximity, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.00 and a 12-month high of $85.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Doximity ( NASDAQ:DOCS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.11. Doximity had a net margin of 36.60% and a return on equity of 21.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DOCS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Doximity from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Bank of America upped their price target on Doximity from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Doximity from $71.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 price objective on Doximity and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Doximity from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Doximity presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Kira Scherer Wampler sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total transaction of $105,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 16,618 shares in the company, valued at $878,926.02. This represents a 10.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Anna Bryson sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total value of $2,575,350.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 357,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,440,552.95. This represents a 11.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,100,770 in the last quarter. 37.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Doximity Company Profile

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

