Amalgamated Bank Grows Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Amalgamated Bank raised its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,388 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Clorox were worth $3,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at about $259,041,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Clorox by 75.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,361,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,163,000 after purchasing an additional 585,526 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Clorox by 688.7% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 587,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,535,000 after purchasing an additional 513,171 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Clorox by 549.8% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 542,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,144,000 after purchasing an additional 459,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Clorox by 187.9% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 698,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,508,000 after purchasing an additional 456,114 shares in the last quarter. 78.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Clorox

In related news, Director Pierre R. Breber purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $136.57 per share, with a total value of $546,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $546,280. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Stock Up 0.1%

CLX stock opened at $124.80 on Friday. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $117.35 and a twelve month high of $171.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.07. The company has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.41, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.13.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.12). Clorox had a return on equity of 324.23% and a net margin of 9.89%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CLX shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Clorox from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Clorox from $151.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Clorox from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Clorox from $176.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.50.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

