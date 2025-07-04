Amalgamated Bank Grows Position in Labcorp Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LH)

Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Labcorp Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,303 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Labcorp were worth $3,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Labcorp by 63.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 62,546 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,343,000 after purchasing an additional 24,357 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Grove Partners LP acquired a new position in Labcorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,693,000. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in Labcorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $991,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Labcorp by 278.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 352 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Labcorp by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 588 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:LH opened at $261.89 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $251.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $241.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.28, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.84. Labcorp Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $198.96 and a 1 year high of $265.72.

Labcorp ( NYSE:LH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $3.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.73 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. Labcorp had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 5.55%. Labcorp’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Labcorp Holdings Inc. will post 16.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 29th were given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Labcorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.29%.

LH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Labcorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 18th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $280.00 price target (up from $260.00) on shares of Labcorp in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Labcorp in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $276.00 price target for the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “cautious” rating on shares of Labcorp in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Labcorp from $253.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $276.08.

In other news, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $132,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 12,166 shares in the company, valued at $3,223,990. This trade represents a 3.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.26, for a total value of $200,833.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 2,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,602.04. This represents a 28.75% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,834 shares of company stock valued at $2,928,714. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Labcorp Holdings, Inc engages in providing medical testing services. The company was founded on April 16, 2024 and is headquartered in Burlington, NC.

