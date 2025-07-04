Amalgamated Bank Grows Stock Holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Rollins were worth $3,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Rollins by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,557,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $395,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282,508 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Rollins by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,267,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $197,778,000 after buying an additional 617,876 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Rollins in the fourth quarter worth about $176,784,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Rollins by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,046,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $141,221,000 after acquiring an additional 322,610 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Rollins by 389.2% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,770,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,396,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203,859 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Rollins

In other Rollins news, insider Thomas D. Tesh sold 1,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.54, for a total value of $108,613.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 38,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,150,103.12. The trade was a 4.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John F. Wilson sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.77, for a total value of $2,270,800.00. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 662,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,623,011.79. This trade represents a 5.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,842 shares of company stock worth $2,480,861. 4.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ROL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $61.00 target price on shares of Rollins and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen raised Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Rollins from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (up previously from $63.00) on shares of Rollins in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Rollins in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.90.

Rollins Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of ROL opened at $56.44 on Friday. Rollins, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.34 and a 1 year high of $58.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.63. The firm has a market cap of $27.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.01 and a beta of 0.75.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. The company had revenue of $822.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $817.09 million. Rollins had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 37.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rollins Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

Featured Articles

