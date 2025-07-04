Amalgamated Bank Grows Stock Position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,088 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $4,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VRSN. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of VeriSign by 13,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in VeriSign by 106.5% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 159 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC increased its holdings in VeriSign by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 186 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in VeriSign in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in VeriSign in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Get VeriSign alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on VRSN. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of VeriSign from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 12th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other VeriSign news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.17, for a total value of $145,375.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 38,270 shares in the company, valued at $11,104,805.90. The trade was a 1.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Yehuda Ari Buchalter sold 600 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.79, for a total transaction of $170,274.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 3,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,955.65. This trade represents a 13.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,503 shares of company stock worth $7,158,975 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign Stock Down 0.1%

NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $281.88 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $280.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $245.70. The company has a market cap of $26.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.46 and a beta of 0.78. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $172.49 and a 52 week high of $290.38.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.10. The business had revenue of $402.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.44 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 50.23% and a negative return on equity of 41.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share.

VeriSign Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. VeriSign’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.65%.

VeriSign Profile

(Free Report)

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.