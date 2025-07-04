Amalgamated Bank Has $3.57 Million Position in Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK)

Amalgamated Bank cut its holdings in Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 137,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,378 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $3,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 92.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the period. Mizuho Bank Ltd. bought a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Graphic Packaging during the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GPK. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target (down from $30.00) on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Truist Financial cut their target price on Graphic Packaging from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas Exane downgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Graphic Packaging has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.40.

Graphic Packaging Trading Down 0.5%

NYSE GPK opened at $21.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.71. Graphic Packaging Holding Company has a 12 month low of $20.86 and a 12 month high of $30.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.37 and a 200-day moving average of $25.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 23.68%. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging Holding Company will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Graphic Packaging announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 1st that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to buy up to 23.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Graphic Packaging Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.46%.

Graphic Packaging Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells consumer packaging products to brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household, and other consumer products. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

