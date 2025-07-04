Amalgamated Bank Has $3.72 Million Position in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,531 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $3,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 36,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,141,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 4,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on PNFP shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.36.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Trading Up 0.7%

NASDAQ PNFP opened at $117.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 1.01. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a one year low of $76.75 and a one year high of $131.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $106.99 and its 200-day moving average is $109.17.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $475.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.11 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 15.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 2nd were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 2nd. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.53%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and provides treasury management services, which includes online wire origination, enhanced ACH origination services, positive pay, zero balance and sweep accounts, automated bill pay services, electronic receivables processing, lockbox processing, and merchant card acceptance services.

