Amalgamated Bank Has $3.84 Million Stake in Churchill Downs, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its stake in shares of Churchill Downs, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 34,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,374 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $3,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Churchill Downs in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,927,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 605,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,839,000 after purchasing an additional 10,153 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Churchill Downs by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 228,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,521,000 after purchasing an additional 10,359 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in Churchill Downs by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 6,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Churchill Downs news, Director R Alex Rankin bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $92.65 per share, for a total transaction of $185,300.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 99,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,173,461.80. This trade represents a 2.06% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Douglas C. Grissom purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $92.77 per share, with a total value of $927,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 38,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,605,877.13. The trade was a 34.64% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 5.34% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Downs Stock Performance

Churchill Downs stock opened at $105.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49. Churchill Downs, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $85.58 and a 12-month high of $150.21.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $642.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.68 million. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 40.73% and a net margin of 15.19%. Churchill Downs’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Churchill Downs, Incorporated will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Churchill Downs declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $161.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $125.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Macquarie cut their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $172.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen raised Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Churchill Downs from $160.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Churchill Downs has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.91.

About Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sports books; casino gaming; and Terre Haute Casino Resort.

Featured Articles

