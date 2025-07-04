Amalgamated Bank Has $3.84 Million Stock Holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,162 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $3,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WAL. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Atala Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. 79.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WAL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $107.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson cut their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $106.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.29.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Stock Up 1.2%

WAL stock opened at $85.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.33. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $57.05 and a 52 week high of $98.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.01. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 15.80%. The firm had revenue of $790.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $792.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.85%.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Profile

(Free Report)

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.