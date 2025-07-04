Amalgamated Bank Has $3.86 Million Stock Position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $3,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ESS. Wealthstar Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $1,488,000. Naviter Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 4,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 2.1% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 238,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,227,000 after purchasing an additional 4,964 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 15.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,467,000 after buying an additional 2,340 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 39.4% during the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 29,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,128,000 after buying an additional 8,420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on ESS. Barclays boosted their target price on Essex Property Trust from $303.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $355.00 target price (down previously from $370.00) on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Essex Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $310.28.

Essex Property Trust Stock Up 0.3%

ESS stock opened at $284.20 on Friday. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $243.85 and a 1-year high of $317.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $282.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $285.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.30 billion, a PE ratio of 27.20, a PEG ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.78.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $464.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.03 million. Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 37.08% and a return on equity of 11.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 15.96 EPS for the current year.

Essex Property Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $2.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $10.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.37%.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.