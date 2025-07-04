Amalgamated Bank Has $3.96 Million Stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE)

Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 256,816 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,233 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $3,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Aviso Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. now owns 54,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 23,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 17,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 17,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 4,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays upped their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.85.

Insider Activity at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Phil Mottram sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $616,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 42,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $871,450.58. This represents a 41.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 68,590 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total value of $1,264,799.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 128,590 shares of company stock valued at $2,436,000 in the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Price Performance

Shares of HPE stock opened at $21.32 on Friday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company has a 52 week low of $11.97 and a 52 week high of $24.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.97 billion, a PE ratio of 21.53, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.81 and its 200-day moving average is $18.62.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 3rd. The technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 9.59%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 18th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.53%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.